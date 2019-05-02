|
|
Cory James Norrell
Bent - 3-29-1978---- 4-20-2019
Cory James Norrell 41 of Bent N.M. was taken from our hands on April 20.
Cory was taken too soon in a tragic accident.
He was born in Las Cruces to Eddie and Karen Norrell. The family moved to Alamogordo in 1979. This is where he called home. Cory attended school here, graduating in 1996. He was a master plumber and gas fitter employed at Mountain Propane.
Survivors include: Loving wife Maria Norrell, Daughter Coryn "Sugar Bean" Norrell, Bonus Daughter Esperanza Provencio. Parents Eddie and Karen Norrell. Sister Cambri (Doyle) Syling, Nephews Jeremiah (Mikayla) Johnson, Jarod Johnson. His in-laws and extended family. Plus a host of friends made over a lifetime.
At this time, there will be no service. At a later date, TBA, we will have a Celebration of his life.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 2 to May 5, 2019