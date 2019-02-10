|
Curtis Ray Cobb, 62, of Alamogordo, New Mexico entered eternal life Tuesday, February 5, 2019 making his final ride home in Andrews. Texas.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a Celebration Service at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Gathering Place Church, 1601 Hawaii Ave, Alamogordo with Pastor Don Hoffman officiating. Co-Workers of Brady Trucking and The Patriot Guard Riders will be in attendance. Cremation services are under the personal care of McNett Funeral Home in Andrews. Texas. Please celebrate his life by visiting www.mcnettfuneralhome.com.
Curtis was born on November 26, 1956 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Robert Eugene Cobb and Alice Marie Swafford Cobb. He attended Klamath Union High School, Klamath, Oregon. Growing up he lived in both Oregon, and Missouri. In 1974 Curtis enlisted in the United States Army, and served in the B Trp 1/10th Cav HQ FORSCON FC, Co. He was Honorable Discharged in 1980. Curtis then moved to Illinois where he worked on a local Turkey Farm. Curt was a nomad and loved to travel by motorcycle. His traveling brought him to Alamogordo in December of 1984.
In Alamogordo, he spent time working as a masterful craftsman doing construction for over 15 years. On August 19, 1992, Curtis married Deborah Cassidy in Alamogordo and together they raised their children and granddaughter. In 1997, Curtis began his Long Haul (OTR) Career that spanned over 20 years. Curtis obtained his CDL with Swift Transportation and drove as a company driver before becoming an Owner-Operator in 2008. He returned home and drove for Basin Pipe and Metal for several years before hiring on with Brady Trucking in the Odessa, Tx.
Together Curtis and Deborah raised their 3 children. Curt enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and co-workers. He was able to hold a conversation with anyone and tell you stories that would make you laugh, and he will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his puns, and jokes. Curtis was also extremely knowledgeable in historical facts especially on the world wars, and he also loved music of all genres. He loved helping people and encouraging his family, he was always there for you in your time of need with an encouraging word, or anything else you may need. He had a profound work ethic that he passed on to his children, as well as passing down his quick wit, and quirky humor. He often would wake up the kids on Saturday mornings blaring his favorite songs on his stereo. Curtis was often found reading and studying scripture. He was a poet and had the pen of a ready writer. Curtis was Passionate about Serving the Lord Jesus Christ and being the Head of House and providing for his family. Curtis was self-less in so many ways and he will be missed.
Curtis is survived by his wife of 26 years, Deborah Cassidy Cobb, Son Jesse David Cobb of Alamogordo, Daughter Naomi Ruth Cobb, USAF of Barksdale LA, Mary Elizabeth Cobb and Granddaughter Lilyah Jean Rutledge-Cobb both of Alamogordo. Caroline Lucille Niehaus, Sister, and Paula Cobb Step-Mother both of Mt. Vernon, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Eugene Lee Cobb, and Alice Marie Swafford Cobb.
After the Celebration Service, the Cobb Family wishes for all Curtis's family, friends and Co-workers to join us in a Pot Luck Luncheon to further visit and share in our time or remembrance of Curtis. And even though we know Curt is with the Lord, we are human enough to wish he were still here with us. We thank the Lord God, for allowing Curt to touch us with his life, and know he will forever have his life imprint on us.
Memorials may be sent to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (HCHV).
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019