|
|
Cynthia Jane (Wootton) Jones, 58
Cynthia Jones, 58, passed away on January 31, 2019 at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on March 12, 1960 in Roswell, New Mexico to Allen and Edna (Birmingham) Wootton.
Survivors include her Court Appointed Guardian, Melinda Patton of Alamogordo, NM; and her extended family, Susan Phillips, Ron & Mary Pieper, Karen & Skip Urps, Karlene & Jim Banks and the cronies breakfast club.
She was preceded in death by her father, Allen D Wootton; mother, Edna L; husband, Ricky H Jones.
The family will greet friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on February 9, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service for Cynthia Jones will be held at 10:00 am Sunday February 10, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery in Ruidoso Downs.
Pallbearers include: Ron Pieper, Skip Urps, Jim Banks and Jerry Kumke.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Forever Homes Animal Rescue found on Facebook oe 700 First St. #746
The Jones family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019