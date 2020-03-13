|
|
Dale R. Scharber
We lost our dear Dale R Scharber on Saturday March 7, 2020. He was know for his kindness, generosity and strong work ethic.
He was born in Osseo, Minnesota 4-11-1938 to Albert and Helen Scharber. He has been preceded in death by them and his 5 siblings.
He is survived by his three children, that he was so proud of Talina Melenchenko, John Scharber and Jimmy Scharber and by his wife Thelma. He recently experienced the joy of reconnecting with his nephew Steven and Wendy Scharber. Included in those who survive him are his special sister-in-law Dianna Gourley and Thelma's large extended family and of course his spiritual family from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Services will be at 2 o'clock pm on Sunday March 15, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1515 Fairview Rd Tularosa, NM.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020