Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
Dale Walker


1943 - 2019
Dale Walker Obituary
Dale Walker

Alamogordo - Dale Richard Walker, 76

Dale Richard Walker of Alamogordo, New Mexico passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 76. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by all of his loved ones.

Dale was born on February 15, 1943 in Canton, Texas to Johnnie William Walker, and Florence Jewel Rogers Walker. He grew up in Van Zandt County and later relocated to Alamogordo, New Mexico where he raised his family and worked as a contractor building homes. He later moved to Pahrump, Nevada where he retired from working for Nye County before returning to New Mexico.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Florence Walker; brothers, D.R. Walker, Floyd Walker; sisters, Bobbie Slayton, Florence Works, Neva McKinney, Joyce Walker Vick; first wife, Deborah Hankins; and his daughter, Pamela Cooper.

He is survived by his brothers, Dewey Walker of Tatum, TX, Billy Ray Walker of Eustace, TX; sister, Connie Bradley of Eustace, TX; daughter, Denise Stuffelbeam of Roswell, NM; son, Jerry Dale Walker of TX; grandchildren, Ashley McDaniel, DelRae Geller, Benny Vincent Porter, Stormi Geller, Zane Geller; as well as great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that loved him dearly.

Dale was a simple man, he loved the Dallas Cowboys, racecars, two-stepping, Coors Light, pretty women, country music, and not necessarily in that order. His family wrote this with love, and we can hear him up there now, letting us know we didn't do it quite right. He was an exceptional man and quite the character, he will be missed dearly.

Services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home located at

2301 E. First St, Alamogordo, New Mexico. Viewing will begin at 1:00 P.M. with services to follow at 2:00 P.M.

Interment will be held at the Monte Vista Cemetery.

The Walker family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 8, 2019
