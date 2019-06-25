|
|
Dana McWilliams
Alamogordo, NM - Dana Marie (Bearden) McWilliams, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 20, 2019. She was born in Weed, New Mexico on March 26, 1938 to Elmer and Laneve Bearden.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, AdrianMcWilliams; her children, Michelle Chisum and husband, Tony, Michael Muncy and wife, Dana, Clint Muncy and wife, Angelina and Gregory Muncy; 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Clinton Muncy; 4 sisters and 1 brother.
The family will greet friends at her celebration of life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the KC Hall on KC Road in Alamogordo. .
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Alamogordo Hospice in memory of Dana McWilliams.
The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the final arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from June 25 to June 26, 2019