Daniel J. Scott
Alamogordo - Daniel was born on March 7, 1926 to Dr. A. R. and Vella (Richmond) Scott.
He passed away on March 27, 2019 in Iva, SC. (If you had the chance to ask him what he died from, his answer would probably be, "Oh…You know, being overworked and under fed!")
Daniel served in the US Army, 4th Replacement Depot, attaining the rank of Private First Class, just at the end of WWII. His Awards include the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal, Japan. After his service, he went on to complete his Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering at Arizona State University. His employment history spans the country; from China Lake Naval Weapons Center, CA to working with Lockheed in Macon, GA (There was no Martin back then.) before spending his last thirty years prior to retirement, at what is now known as, the 704th Test Group at Holloman AFB, NM. He took a lot of pride in his work and loved his job.
Throughout his life, Daniel was an accomplished horseman, training and riding horses up until the age of 86. Furthermore, he was an active father and grandfather, regaling family members with his many exploits (including the time he caught a wild burro with his bare hands.) He fully participated with his family on many outdoor adventures, to include skiing, roller-skating, sailing and wind surfing. Whatever was needed, he was always there to lend a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlla J. Scott; brother, William (Bill) Scott; nephew, William Scott Jr. and son-in-law, Craig Lemke.
Daniel is survived by his daughters Eden Scott Mitchell and spouse Scott, and Whitney M. Lemke; grandchildren, David Gonzalez, Carlye Lemke and spouse Linda Gregard; Cassidy Lemke and spouse Whitney Mann; Kari McCollum and spouse Major Chris McCollum; Great-grandchildren; Dominic Gonzalez, Daniel M. Scott, Landon McCollum, McKenzie McCollum, and Mazie Mann; sister Mary Johnson; niece Cathy Guynes and sister-in-law Marlene Scott.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mass will be held at 11:00 am; at St. Jude Parish, 1404 College Avenue, Alamogordo, NM. Internment in the Parish Columbarium to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019