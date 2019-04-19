Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish
1404 College Avenue
Alamogordo, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Scott


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel J. Scott Obituary
Daniel J. Scott

Alamogordo - Daniel was born on March 7, 1926 to Dr. A. R. and Vella (Richmond) Scott.

He passed away on March 27, 2019 in Iva, SC. (If you had the chance to ask him what he died from, his answer would probably be, "Oh…You know, being overworked and under fed!")

Daniel served in the US Army, 4th Replacement Depot, attaining the rank of Private First Class, just at the end of WWII. His Awards include the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal, Japan. After his service, he went on to complete his Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering at Arizona State University. His employment history spans the country; from China Lake Naval Weapons Center, CA to working with Lockheed in Macon, GA (There was no Martin back then.) before spending his last thirty years prior to retirement, at what is now known as, the 704th Test Group at Holloman AFB, NM. He took a lot of pride in his work and loved his job.

Throughout his life, Daniel was an accomplished horseman, training and riding horses up until the age of 86. Furthermore, he was an active father and grandfather, regaling family members with his many exploits (including the time he caught a wild burro with his bare hands.) He fully participated with his family on many outdoor adventures, to include skiing, roller-skating, sailing and wind surfing. Whatever was needed, he was always there to lend a helping hand.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlla J. Scott; brother, William (Bill) Scott; nephew, William Scott Jr. and son-in-law, Craig Lemke.

Daniel is survived by his daughters Eden Scott Mitchell and spouse Scott, and Whitney M. Lemke; grandchildren, David Gonzalez, Carlye Lemke and spouse Linda Gregard; Cassidy Lemke and spouse Whitney Mann; Kari McCollum and spouse Major Chris McCollum; Great-grandchildren; Dominic Gonzalez, Daniel M. Scott, Landon McCollum, McKenzie McCollum, and Mazie Mann; sister Mary Johnson; niece Cathy Guynes and sister-in-law Marlene Scott.

Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mass will be held at 11:00 am; at St. Jude Parish, 1404 College Avenue, Alamogordo, NM. Internment in the Parish Columbarium to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.