Daniel James Gallagher
Colorado Springs, CO - Daniel James Gallagher, 30, died at home on July 21st, 2020. Daniel was born on December 21, 1989, in Seattle, WA. He moved with his parents and sister to Alamogordo, NM, in 1995 when his father accepted a position at NMSU-A. He graduated from Alamogordo High School in 2008. He went to UNM and NMSU, and he received his Bachelor of Individualized Studies degree in 2016. He was a talented musician: in high school, he performed with the celebrated local ska-punk group "Juggernuts," and at UNM, he performed with the group "Easier Said than Done." He worked at Animal Village, E.Z. TV and Appliances, and as an online Apple product consultant. Daniel lived with mental illness but was well-known for helping others over their own "bad patches." His son, Aaron, was born in October 2019, and Daniel loved singing to him and seeing him watch lights and colors. Daniel moved to Colorado Springs with two of his best friends in March 2020, and he was planning on going back to school to become a counselor.
Daniel is remembered by his father, Dr. James Gallagher, for his outgoing nature and his adventurous spirit in thought and deed; he is cherished by his mother, Annette Claycomb, for his graceful hands, intense care for the world, and his occasional laughter; his step-mother Kim Lopez Gallagher, for how he took care of his friends and sought spirituality; as Danny by his sister, Liz Gallagher, for his music, his depth of knowledge, and his brilliance, creativity, and curiosity; his step-sister Mia Rascon for his resilience and strong will; his step-brother Max Rascon, who shared: "Though the nature of his character was subject to speculation and turbulence, his commitment to family never was. Proof of this can be found in how he would always find time to play videogames with me after school, and I would look forward to these sessions all day in school"; and his son Aaron James Gallagher. He is also remembered lovingly by relatives and friends all over the world. Daniel, you will always be in our hearts.
Please check Return to Nature's Tributes: http://www.returntonaturecolorado.com/obituaries/
and search for Daniel Gallagher. More information, remembrances, and tentative plans for a virtual memorial will be posted there. We hope to have an in-person celebration of life once the COVID-19 crisis is over.
The family requests that remembrances be made through contributions of time, energy, or money to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), https://nami.org
, or NEXT Naloxone, https://www.naloxoneforall.org
.