Daniel K. Jones
Alamogordo - Daniel K. Jones 8-8-1956 Marine Corps Veteran went to be with his Lord and Savior February 24, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. Dan is survived by his Mother Verma Clark of the family home siblings, John T. Nappier (Karen) Cloudcroft NM, Resa Chisum (Wade) Hays Kansas, Nancy Bondurant (Tim) Bent NM, Sunny Uhr (Eric) Alamogordo NM, Cathy Nappier Roswell NM, Michael Jones Roswell NM, Kelly Robertson-Bustamantes (Jr.) Daughter Audrey Baker of Mustang Oklahoma Grandson Dominick, Granddaughters Cordie and Rowyn, Aunt Barbara Morgan (Red) Alamogordo NM Uncle Don Hiles (Ellen) Alamogordo NM. Many Nieces Nephews and cousins. Special Church family at Saving Grace Church.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019