Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Francis De Paula Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Paula Church
1959 - 2020
Daniel Leyva Obituary
Daniel Leyva

Alamogordo - Danny went to be with the lord on January 31, 2020, surrounded by family. Danny was born January 20, 1959 in Muleshoe Texas to the late Daniel and Augustina Leyva.

Danny was known for his famous handshake, salsa the love of music. He was always willing to help everybody out if he could. Danny never turned a blind eye to anyone. He was a proud supporter of the Tularosa Wildcats. Danny loved his job of towing and repo and was a number one fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Danny is survived by his wife Mandy (Cucyy) of 16 years, sons Matthew and Josiah; daughters Bianca (Chris), Alexandria and the loves of his life granddaughters DeLaney and Zia. Brother Joel (Lupe), sisters Elizabeth (Benjamin), Rosa (Larry), Hope (Michael), Jackqueline (Arnold), Sylvia and many nieces and nephews.

A rosary for Danny will be recited at 9:30 am at St. Francis De Paula Church by Steve and Liz Chavez. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated immediately after at 10:00 am with Father. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Music will be provided by Eddie Gonzales choir.

Pallbearers are Marcelino Hendrickson, Ernie Stodgen, John Gomez, Ken Mick, Ernest Gonzales, and Eric Gutierrez. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Tanner, Frank Guerrero, Mike Silva, Alfred Cordova and his music friends too many to name. Sylvia Holguin, Pam Vega, Sherry Mendoza, Corina Duran, Nikki Zamora, and Paul Rocha.

Danny you will be missed by many. I Love You!!

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
