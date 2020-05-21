Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Daniel Muro Jr.

Daniel Muro Jr. Obituary
Daniel Muro Jr.

Las Cruces - Daniel Muro Jr. 83, of Las Cruces, NM, passed on May 13, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Daniel was born May 19, 1937 to Daniel Muro Sr. and Guillermina Carbajal in Juarez, Mexico.

A private viewing for family will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 21 to May 22, 2020
