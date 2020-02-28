|
|
Daniel Steven Vigil-Lovato was born in Denver, CO on August 19, 1977. On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Daniel, loving husband, father of 7 children and 1 granddaughter, passed away at the age of 42. He is now in Heaven with many aunties, uncles, grandparents, brother, and baby cousin.
Daniel loved spending time with his wife and children. He had a passion for church and loved playing Horseshoes with family and friends. He also loved to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. Danny was a kind, loving, compassionate spirit. He was quick witted and loved all of his cousins, friends, aunties, and uncles.
Daniel met the love of his life, Jude Armijo, in 2007. They were married in Las Vegas, NV on June 11, 2011 and then remarried on June 11, 2012 in Roswell, NM at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Daniel and his family resided in Tularosa, NM where he made his home with his family and in-laws, Edward and Stella Brusuelas.
Daniel Steve Vigil-Lovato, beloved son of Mary B. Lovato-Peters and Daniel Vigil; beloved son-in-law of Edward and Stella Brusuelas; beloved husband of Jude Vigil-Lovato; father of Raymond, Danny, Mariah, DeRay, Dominic, Sabastian, and Demetrius Armijo-Vigil and granddaughter, Hayla Bear; beloved brother of Dawn Spirit (Julia) Brymer, Desire (Troy) Motley, and Aurora (Cory) Jensen; beloved brother-in-law to Jimmy G Armijo III, Edward Brusuelas, Jr., and Maria (Thomas) Brusuelas; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church , 303 Encino St., Tularosa, NM 88352. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Tularosa, NM 88352. A reception will follow a the Church Parish Hall.
Pallbearers include Jimmy G Armijo III, Luis Lambert, Ricky Ray Guerro II, and Frankie Diaz.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of our nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, aunties, and uncles.
The Vigil-Lovato family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
