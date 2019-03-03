|
Danny Baroz Martinez
Tulsa, OK - Danny Baroz Martinez passed away on February 5th, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Danny was born in Alamogordo, NM to Marty Martinez and Dora Avila on April 19th, 1965
Danny graduated from Alamogordo Senior High School in 1983 where he was active in Choir, Debate and Drama and was a 1988 graduate of Eastern New Mexico University-Portales.
He is survived by sisters, Jeannie Lucero of Albuquerque, NM, Margo Elaine Jenson and Valerie Martinez Galan of San Antonio, TX and brothers, Albert Avila of Alamogordo, NM and Darrel Mark Martinez of San Antonio, TX and many nephews and nieces.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Maxine Moncada, niece Ann Lucero and nephew Jay Lucero.
A graveside service and Catholic burial will be held on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019