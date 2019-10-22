|
|
Darlene Sue Cox
Alamogordo - Darlene Sue Cox passed away October 18, 2019 at her home in Alamogordo. Sue was born in Bristow, Oklahoma, to Sanford and Elender (Cearley) Crawford on Dec. 21, 1941.
She was a devout Christian serving the Lord in church choirs and attending church services whenever the doors were open. For many years, she helped manage "The Lambs Lighthouse", a Christian outreach in Alamogordo.
She traveled around the world with her husband Steve who was in the military, but she always missed home. She loved the Lord, her church, her family, and the people of Alamogordo.
She is survived by her husband Steve; her children Steven
Barnes (Richelle), Sandra Johnson (Myrl), Jason Cox (Michele), Rebecca Cox, her grandchildren Ethan, Xan, Logan, Hayley and Elena, and her brother Donald Crawford (Betty).
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her brothers, Floyd and Fred, and her sisters, Dorothy and Ruby.
The family will greet friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on October 25, 2019, at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service for Darlene Cox will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Brock, officiating.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Cox family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019