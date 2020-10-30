David Agnew
Alamogordo, NM - On October 5th 2020, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Retired Postal Carrier, David Meredith Agnew has, at the age of 77, made a final delivery of our Prayers for Peace, to Our Father in Heaven.
David was born in San Diego California on June 1 1943, the third of four children born to Byron and Alice Agnew. His siblings include his brother Thomas (Tom), and sisters Barbara, and younger sister Susan.
The US Air Force brought David to Alamogordo NM where, in 1965 he met the love of his life and Wife of 55 years Mary Ellen Mac Neill, the happy couple marrying on Dec 31 1965. Amongst short stints in EI Paso TX and San Diego CA, David and Mary Ellen always returned home to Alamogordo, where He and Mary Ellen would raise their children; sons David, (Wayne) Scott, and lose an infant daughter Ysabel.
David is survived by his wife Mary Ellen, sons David, and Scott, with wife Angela, and his brother Tom. David is further survived by three grandsons, Caleb Agnew, Devyn Agnew, and Zachary Agnew; five granddaughters, Ashley Gregory, Katherine Ortiz, Alyssa Esquero, Brittany McVey, and Jami Goodman, three nephews, Jeffery McCann, Eric McCann, and Todd Wagnon; and one niece, Vanessa Wagnon. David also continuously surrounded himself with an extended family of whom he loved as children and grandchildren including, Danyel Roach, Shyla Patterson, Tyller Patterson, Chad and Jennifer Viscarra and their children Preston, Vivian, and Isaac.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Alice Agnew; his daughter, Ysabel Agnew; and his sisters, Barbara McCann, and Susan Wagnon.
Memorial services are scheduled for Friday the 6th of November at 10:00 in the morning, at Christ Community Church, 2960 N'Scenic Drive in Alamogordo NM.
