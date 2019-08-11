|
David Colon
Alamogordo - Bishop David Colon, 78, peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on December 19, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York to Alexander and Virginia Colon.
He was larger than life and known by many names: Tony, Big T, Preacher Man, Lawnmower Man, and Bondo to name a few.
He retired from the United States Army and National Guard and after moving to Alamogordo in 1980 established his own business. Soon after moving to Alamogordo, he became a servant in God's Army and later served as a Bishop of The Church of God of North Carolina.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 60 years Ramona Colon; daughter Dr. Lisa Shields and husband David Shields of Las Cruces and their 2 daughters; son Bishop Richard and wife Jannece Colon of Alamogordo, and their 1 son, 2 daughters, and 1 adopted son; 2 Grandsons he raised as his own, Jacob and wife Kathleen Patterson of Alamogordo, and their 2 children and James Patterson of Las Cruces and his daughter; brother Alexander Colon and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, 6 siblings, son David Colon, daughter Virginia Patterson and granddaughter Heather Shields.
All services will be held at The Church of God at 916 E 16th Street in Alamogordo. The Family will greet friends with a Viewing from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life and Refreshments for all family and friends. At the Celebration of Life Service, the family would like to encourage those that loved our "Gentle Giant" to be prepared to share memories and stories. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 with a Graveside Service and Military Honors to follow at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo with a Lunch and Fellowship for family and friends to follow immediately after burial.
Bishop Richard Colon officiating.
The Colon family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019