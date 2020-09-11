David Lamont Clark
Alamogordo - David Lamont Clark, 60, passed away on September 8, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on March 15, 1960 in Sacramento, California to Bill and Janice (Cotton) Clark.
David attended school at numerous over seas locations; Greece, Japan, Okinawa, England, and finally in Alamogordo. He worked at numerous jobs as a laborer and building custodian. He loved tinkering with cars and anything that had an engine. David enjoyed cooking and watching the Food Channel for new recipes. He was an avid Laker fan and loved playing dominos.
David leaves a legacy of beautiful memories to be cherished by his devoted son Demond, mother Janice, father William, and brother Maurice, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Douglas.
The family will greet friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service for David Clark will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Forney officiating.
Burial will follow a Monte Vista Cemetery.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the homeless.
The Clark family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
