David Lee Kiesling
Alamogordo - On November 21, 2019 our beloved husband, father and grandfather returned to his home. Although he his physically no longer with us, he is watching over all of us from heaven.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 56 years, Sandra Kiesling; his oldest son, Gerry and wife Jazz Kiesling; his daughter, Shelly Kiesling and her daughter Jessica Kiesling; his son, Matt and wife Amy Kiesling and their son, Michael Kiesling; and his youngest son, Doc and wife Heather and their children Taylor and Kolby Kiesling.
The Vigil with Rosary for David Kiesling will be recited at 11:00 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Scenic Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Scenic Chapel with Father Tom Hoffman, Celebrant.
Burial will take place at a later date at Fort Bliss Cemetery.
The Kiesling family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019