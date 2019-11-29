Resources
More Obituaries for David Kiesling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Kiesling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Kiesling Obituary
David Lee Kiesling

Alamogordo - On November 21, 2019 our beloved husband, father and grandfather returned to his home. Although he his physically no longer with us, he is watching over all of us from heaven.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 56 years, Sandra Kiesling; his oldest son, Gerry and wife Jazz Kiesling; his daughter, Shelly Kiesling and her daughter Jessica Kiesling; his son, Matt and wife Amy Kiesling and their son, Michael Kiesling; and his youngest son, Doc and wife Heather and their children Taylor and Kolby Kiesling.

The Vigil with Rosary for David Kiesling will be recited at 11:00 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Scenic Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Scenic Chapel with Father Tom Hoffman, Celebrant.

Burial will take place at a later date at Fort Bliss Cemetery.

The Kiesling family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -