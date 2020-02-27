Resources
More Obituaries for David DiFrancesco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David P. DiFrancesco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David P. DiFrancesco Obituary
David P. DiFrancesco

Tularosa/Alamogordo - David DiFrancesco passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 78 after a brief illness. Retired from the Coast Guard, he spent many years being a "Mr. Fix-it" around the area. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara, with whom he shared 35 wonderful years. He is survived by his four children from a previous marriage, Shawna from Bristol, RI, David Jr. of Alamogordo, Sharon from Quinton, VA, and Linda Jean of Falmouth, MA. There will be no public services. He is sorely missed.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -