David P. DiFrancesco
Tularosa/Alamogordo - David DiFrancesco passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 78 after a brief illness. Retired from the Coast Guard, he spent many years being a "Mr. Fix-it" around the area. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara, with whom he shared 35 wonderful years. He is survived by his four children from a previous marriage, Shawna from Bristol, RI, David Jr. of Alamogordo, Sharon from Quinton, VA, and Linda Jean of Falmouth, MA. There will be no public services. He is sorely missed.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020