David Richard Norris
Alamogordo - David Richard Norris passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 to go be with our lord and loved ones. David was born July 12, 1956 in Alamogordo, NM to John and Mary Norris.
David's life consisted of always putting everyone before himself. He was selfless to a fault. His heart was as big as the Sun. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. David also enjoyed watching football and basketball, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a heart of gold and no matter who you were he would give you the shirt off his back.
David is survived by Dianna Norris, the mother of his children, son John David Norris and wife Tammy, daughter Angelina Norris Duran; grandchildren Isabella Carr of Alabama, Sierra Symons, John David Norris Jr., Abigale Norris, and Alexis Norris all of Alamogordo. His brother Eddie Dominguez, John C. Norris, Robert Norris and sister Jean Hafley and Shirley Norris-Dixon husband Dwayne Dixon of Alamogordo. Adopted family Juan Rodriguez wife Dawn and children, Jimmy John and wife Frances, Robert Ortega and wife Stephanie, Willie Ortega and Tony Herrera. David had many nephews, nieces and god children.
David is proceeded in death by grandmother Ermelinda Dominguez, parents John and Mary Norris, sister Mary Trigg, Rosie Scott, Linda Norris, Yvonne Patterson, Mary Magdalene. Brothers Raymond and Jimmy Dominguez, John Earl Butch Norris, Grandson Jacob Robert Norris and Niece Autumn Norris.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, beginning with a rosary at 10:30 am, followed by mass at 11:00 am. Interment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Serving as pallbears will be Eric Clark, Jimmy John Vigil, John Jacob Norris, Jeremiah Dixon, Willie Ortega, and Juan Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbears are Crystal Dixon-Rubio, Jason Ford, Michael Dixon, Eddie Dominguez, John Norris, Robert Norris, Joe Norris, Tony Norris, Dwayne Dixon and Cayton Norris.
A reception will be held following mass at 1903 Mountain View Ave. Alamogordo, NM. Flowers may also be sent to this address.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020