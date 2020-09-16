David Sheehan
Alamogordo - David Sheehan died peacefully in his home on September 10, 2020 in Alamogordo, NM after a long battle with cancer.
David was born in Alpena, MI on April 11, 1956 to David Patrick Sheehan and Betty Jean Wittek. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Monroe, MI and served 12 years in the U.S. Navy; eventually settling down in Newport, MI until moving to NM in 2011.
David is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Michael Sheehan.
David is survived by his loving wife Diane Sheehan. Four children: Brian Sheehan and Dawn of Monroe, MI; Misty Sheehan of Newport, MI; Daniel Sheehan and Ruth of Angier, NC; and Jennifer Rhoden and Adam of Quincy, KY. Two stepchildren: Jason Beck of Monroe, MI; and Kristen Bovee and Richard of Rossford, OH. One sister Kathleen Phillips of Gaffney, SC; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David "Uncle Dave" loved to spend time with family, ride his Harley, catch Pokemon, and help others.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
The Sheehan family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
