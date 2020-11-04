Dawn Dea Rupp



Dawn Dea Rupp, 70, passed away on October 30, 2020. She was born and raised in Duarte, California. She is survived by her common law spouse, Bud Jones, and her three children and their spouses, Heather and Stefan Dollins of Granbury, Benjamin and McCall Rupp of Isle of Palms, SC, and Katie Rupp and Kandice Swinford of Grapevine, TX. She had 7 grandchildren, Taylor, Teresa, Kyla, Ayden, Brennan, Bobbie, and Eloise, and 3 great-grandchildren, Josiah, David, and Norah.



Dawn retired from Cloudcroft Municipal Schools of Cloudcroft, NM, after living and working in that community for decades. Dawn chose Granbury, Texas, as her final place for retirement.



She loved to read, travel, teach, and visit the beach. Dawn wished to spend eternity at her beloved Pacific Ocean, so her ashes will be spread at Santa Monica Pier at a later date. A small family memorial service will be held at Thanksgiving.









