|
|
Debora Greiner Hulett
Alamogordo - Debora Greiner Hulett, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, in Alamogordo, NM with family at her side. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her. She leaves behind family and friends in Colorado, Missouri, and New Mexico.
Debbie was born and raised in Colorado Springs, Colorado and graduated from Colorado College, where she became a Kappa Kappa Gamma and served as the NCAA hockey queen her sophomore year.
Debbie was a devoted mother and a talented artist. She loved working with fabric, beads, and fiber and was an inspiration to many. Besides sharing her love of art by working at the Contemporary Craftsman's Gallery in Santa Fe, and at the Bluestem Missouri Crafts in Columbia, she also worked at Boone County Bank for many years.
Later in life, Debbie and Corky volunteered their help at archaeological sites in southern New Mexico.
Debbie is survived by her life partner, Rumaldo "Corky" Samaniego, her sons Kevin, Chris (Melanie) and Steve (Victoria) Linger, stepchildren Mary (Jorgen) , Brad and Bill Hulett, Trish (Gebo), Michael (Ripley) and Ruben Samaniego, grandchildren Jennifer, Michael (Lauren) and Heather Linger, step-grandchildren Richard and Nick, and step great-grandchildren Alyssa and Elijah.
Debbie's wishes are for her ashes to be spread in a godly place. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019