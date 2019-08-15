|
Dee Leon Brock
Alamogordo - Dee Leon Brock, 85, passed away on August 8, 2019 after bravely battling a lengthy illness. Leon was born in Cushing, Oklahoma to Lewis and Gladys Brock. Leon served his country in the Army, honorably, from 1954-1956.
After attending Oklahoma State University and earning a Bachelors Degree in business, he moved to Las Cruces to begin a career in banking. Leon made his home there for over 30 years, the later years working as a property manager for St. Johns Mobile Home Park. After retiring, Leon and his wife moved to the Cloudcroft area and finally settled in Tularosa.
Leon is survived by his wife and best friend, Martha Brock; sons, Larry and Erick; daughters, Sherry and Shannon; sister, Dana and brother in law Jimmy; grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Leon dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnny; brothers, Carl and LeRoy; sisters, Norma, Leta Fay, Ardell, and Margaret.
Leon's interests included golfing, he was a big Tiger Woods fan. He also loved his Oklahoma Sooners and looked forward to watching their football games each fall. Leon loved music, all kinds, and loved singing duets with his wife. He served as choir and music leader at Trinity Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church. In recent years, his COPD prevented him from singing, but it did not stop him from posting hymns on Facebook. Leon loved the Lord and gladly served Him in any way he could. I can hear Jesus saying "Well done, my good and faithful Son."
Services honoring Leon will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church in High Rolls, NM with Pastor Steven Fambrough and Pastor Billy Tucker officiating.
There will be a fellowship meal for all following the service.
The Brock family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019