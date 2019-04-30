|
|
Delilah Marie Duran
Alamogordo - 01/14/1962-04/19/2019 Delilah was a kind and loving person, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. She loved spending time with her family and listening to Nicky Jam, Bob Marley and Bad Bunny.
She was preceded in death by her brother Joey and sister Lisa. She is survived by her daughter Monica Chavez of Albuquerque, NM and parents Joe and Josephine Duran, and sisters Debbie and Elfida Duran all of Tularosa, NM and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Delilah will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at St. Francis de Paula in Tularosa. Rosary will be at 9:30am with a mass following at 10:00am there will also be a potluck reception at the parish Hall following the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019