|
|
Della R. Smith
Alamogordo - Della Ruth Smith, 89, a longtime resident of Alamogordo, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Las Cruces at her daughter's home, while on hospice care. She met her Heavenly Father while she was surrounded by her four loving children. Mrs. Smith was born August 18, 1930 in Happy, Texas to Albert and Ruth (Spruell) Drake. She moved to High Rolls, NM for a short time as a child, where she formed some of the best memories of her life, later moving to Alamogordo where she attended high school until her marriage to Nolen E. Smith in 1946.
She was a faithful servant to her Heavenly Father, teaching Sunday school, working in women's ministries, youth groups and always a prayer warrior. She was an active member of her community, volunteering for the school system, PTA, children's court clerk, hospital auxiliary and women's aglow. Della worked for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management as a Test Administrator from July 1973 until March 1983.
After her husband retired, they served nine years in the International Media Ministry Division of Assemblies of God Worldwide Missions and spent two of those years in Brussels, Belgium and she was an active member of The Worship Center.
Survivors include two daughters, Elaine Wells and her husband. J.E. of Las Cruces, and Debi Argo and her husband Reverend Bobby of Artesia; two sons, Nolen Smith and his wife Sylvia of San Angelo, Texas, Stewart Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas; eleven grandchildren, David McMath of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Lachelle Nettles of Dripping Springs. Texas, Letitia Limpin of San Diego, California, Kimberly Barnard of Rio Rancho, Kerri Carrasco and Jason Argo of Las Cruces. Tim Argo of Roswell. Jared Argo and Angel Sherrell of Artesia, Brittany Smith and Sarah Smith of San Angelo, Texas; 24 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister-in-law Florence Robinson and her husband, the Reverend Joe Robinson, of Lubbock, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Nolen E. Smith; her parents; her sister, Kathleen Bradley; and two brothers, Wilburn Drake and Lecil Drake.
Viewing will be held at Scenic Chapel (Formally Hamilton O'Dell Funeral Home) 1334 North Scenic Drive, from 6 pm to 7pm. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Worship Center with Reverend David Crispin officiating. Interment will follow in Monte Vista Cemetery officiated by Reverend David Vistine.
Pallbearers will be Jared Argo, Jason Argo, Tim Argo, David McMath, Otis Nettles and Jerry Sherrell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Limpin, Kent Bernard, J.R. Carrasco, Bob Bradley and Bill Turnbull.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.scenicchapel.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020