Delores "Lolie" Esquero
Alamogordo - Delores Esquero, better known as Lolie, 86, of Alamogordo, NM passed away as she wanted, at her family home, surrounded by the love of her two children and grandchildren on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Our beloved Mom/Grandmother, Lolie was born on April 11, 1934 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Jesus Esquero Sr. and Anita L. Esquero.
Lolie was known for her dedication, thoughtfulness and kindness toward her close knit family and friends. For years she lived and helped take care of her mother, Anita Esquero. During these years, her home was known as the center of many family gatherings. A strong willed woman, Lolie went to church every Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church with her Mom and friends.
Lolie is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Marcelino (Mark) L. Esquero.
Lolie is survived by her two children: her son, Charles 'Chucky' Esquero, her daughter, Pamela Esquero both of Alamogordo, NM; her grandchildren, Nancy Salas, Charles 'Chuckito' Esquero, Jr., Hailey Luker, and her great-grandchildren, Lorina Salas, Mariea Salas, Ramon Salas, Jessica Sanchez, Joel Pena, Alize Brusuelas, Isabel Esquero, Charles 'Chanzo' Esquero, and Alexavier Esquero.
Lolie was blessed to grow-up with a close knit family of brothers and sisters who always looked out for each other. Her sisters and brothers were known to call each other daily or weekly to make sure they were all doing OK. Her surviving siblings include: Joe and (Ramona) Esquero of Alamogordo, NM; Teresa 'Techa' Rios of Tucson, AZ; Juan and (Lydia) Esquero of Alamogordo, NM; Estella 'Cookie' and (Eddie) Sarka of Terrell, Texas; Anita 'Sister' and (Steve) Holbrook of Puyallup, Washington. Lolie is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
Those closest to Lolie describe her as a very caring person with a good sense of humor who always prioritized her family. Lolie's legacy as a woman of faith and family will live on through those she knew.
The Esquero family has chosen, out of pandemic safety, to have a semi-private viewing and funeral mass on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 705 Delaware Avenue, Alamogordo, NM at 10:30 AM. Immediately following the mass, a semi-private burial at the ICC catholic cemetery.
The Pallbearers are: Charles Esquero Jr; Ramon Salas, Alfonso Salas, Mark Esquero Jr., Fabian Esquero, Richard Esquero, Randy Vega, and Felix Eugene Vega.
The Esquero family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
