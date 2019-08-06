|
|
Dennis Bailey Frye
Alamogordo - Dennis Bailey Frye was called to be with the Lord on August 3rd, 2019. He was surrounded by his family. He was born on March 6th, 1951 in Fort Hood, Texas.
Being in a military family, Dennis moved a lot as a child, eventually settling in Junction City, Kansas. He graduated High School in 1969 and then enlisted in the Air Force there after. He spent 22 years in the Air Force working in munitions earning numerous citations and awards. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1992. Concurrently, Dennis, along with his wife Betty, were owners of the Road Runner Snack Bar, located in the Greyhound Bus Station on White Sands Boulevard. They provided refreshments to weary travelers for over 20 years. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Dennis enrolled at New Mexico State University where he earned an undergraduate degree in Sociology in 1996. He then earned a Masters Degree in Counseling and Psychology from Troy State University in 2002. Dennis spent 15 years as a High School and Middle School Guidance Counselor in the Alamogordo Public Schools. Dennis coached soccer and spent several years as Head Coach of both the Alamogordo High School Junior Varsity and Varsity soccer teams.
Dennis is survived by the love of his life, Betty, and sons, Adam and wife Gina of Santa Clarita, CA and Chris and wife Barbara of Highlands Ranch, CO. He has 5 loving grandchildren, Sienna, Cambria, Jaelyn, Leighton, and Grace Frye. He is also survived by his brother Jeff Frye and his wife Iris of Waikele, HI, Step-Father, Ray Webb of Rocky Gap, VA, Brothers-in-Law Ernie Martinez and his wife Melanie and Joe Martinez of Alamogordo, as well as numerous extended family members.
He is preceded in death by is mother Evelyne Frye-Webb and his father Garland E Frye.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel. The Vigil with Rosary for Dennis Frye will be recited following the visitation at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Our Lady Of The Light Catholic Church with Father Okonkuro Marcel, Celebrant.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Frye family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019