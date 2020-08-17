1/1
Dennis William "Denny" Erxleben
Dennis "Denny" William Erxleben

Alamogordo - Dennis 'Denny' William Erxleben, 73, passed away peacefully at home with family on August 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Pekin IL. on September 27, 1946 to Lila Kline-Erxleben and Arthur William Erxleben. Denny was a Navy Veteran. He moved to Alamogordo in 1999 and married the love of his life Paula 'PJ' Banks-Erxleben in 2001.

Denny is survived by his wife PJ Erxleben, two daughters, Denise Welchman and Samantha Henley, two sons, Jason Erxleben and Thomas Geller, and fourteen grandchildren, Logan Welchman, Devin Welchman, Natasha Erxleben, Parker Erxleben, Elizabeth Erxleben, Landon Erxleben, Gavin Geller, Nicholas Geller, William Geller, Madeline Geller, Quentin Henley, Leland Henley, Briar Henley, Hunter Henley. He was preceded in death by his parents Lila and Arthur Erxleben and brother Gary Erxleben.

He Retired in 2012 after 6 years with the Navy, 26 years with Caterpillar and 12 years with Denco. Denny's wish was to be cremated with a small celebration of life. We will do his celebration on his property in the mountains at 389 Dixwood Dr. Timberon, N.M. The celebration of life will be on the 22nd of August at 2:00 pm. Instead of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, one of Denny's favorite charities.

Direct Cremation will take place under the care of PCS Direct Cremation Services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.cremation-pcs.com.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PCS - Alamogordo
Mayflower Rd., (east of LaVelle Rd.)
Alamogordo, NM 88311
575-437-3002
