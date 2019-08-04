Services
Diane Eleanor Matheny


1949 - 2019
Diane Eleanor Matheny Obituary
Diane Eleanor Matheny

Alamogordo - Diane Eleanor Matheny, 70, passed away on July 26, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York to Louis and Ann Montegari.

Diane loved camping and her pets; her favorite being Rottweillers which she raised and trained. She worked 35 plus years at WSMR and then started Choice Waste with her husband Bob Matheny.

Survivors include her husband, Bob; daughter, Dawn Leake and husband Quincy; two adorable grandchildren, Olivia and Kinsley; and brother, Eugene Montegari and wife Susan of Florida.

Cremation has taken place at her request and will be spread at her favorite camping spot. She will be missed by many who knew and loved her.

The Matheny family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.

Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
