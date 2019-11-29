|
Diane Stanley
Alamogordo - Diane Stanley peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Diane was born on September 13, 1942 in Ducktown, Tennessee to Charles and Coleete Brown of Turtletown, Tennessee.
Diane spent her younger years in the town of Notrees, Texas with her two sisters, LaNita and Judy. She attended Odessa High School and graduated in 1961. She was very involved in planning of their 50th Class Reunion. Diane attended Odessa College and was selected to be the Sun Carnival Princess 1962 held in El Paso, Texas.
On December 28, 1963, she married Dale Stanley in Lubbock, Texas. They raised three boys who grew up in Notrees and Odessa. While in Odessa, she and Dale owned the Odessa Gun Club - patrons always found her hard at work and she was known for her big smile, hugs and overall warm greetings. No one was a stranger to Diane. She was also an avid trap shooter and accrued many trophies over the years.
In 1990, they moved to Alamogordo where they owned and operated Pro-Lube for over 25 years. One patron stated that she came in to just see Diane, but as a bonus got her oil changed too. Again, Diane never met a stranger.
She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Dale Stanley of Alamogordo; sister Judy and husband Johnny Van Winkle of Ruidoso; son Charles and wife Catherine of Weatherford, Texas; son Jimmy and wife Heather of Alamogordo; son Tommy and wife Trisha of McKinney, Texas; grandsons -- Charlie Stanley of Alamogordo, PFC Christian Knight of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Aubrey Stanley of Alamogordo, PVT Keegan Stanley of Ft. Lewis, Washington, and Seth Stanley of Alamogordo; granddaughters - Sarah Stanley of Orlando, Florida and Natalie Stanley of Alamogordo; many nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, Charles J. Brown; mother, Coleete Brown; and sister LaNita Funderburk.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 pm at Alamogordo Funeral Home 2301 First Street, Alamogordo, NM. Reception to follow at Margo's Mexican restaurant.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Alamogordo.
The Stanley family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the services.
