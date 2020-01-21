|
Dianne Anderson
Dianne Anderson, 68 passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday January 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Dianne was born on June 12, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA.
Dianne was married to her High School Sweetheart, Patrick Anderson for 50 years. She lived in Tularosa, NM for many years. After retirement, she moved to Datil, NM where she was surrounded by their many animals that kept her busy.
Dianne had a love for children and was a preschool teacher at Tularosa Elementary School for many years. Her pre-school kids meant the world to her and even after retirement she would still tell stories of the kids she had in her class. She would always ask how they were doing, and where they are now.
Dianne had one child Pennie, but through Pennie had adoptive children and grandchildren who referred to her as Granny Di. If Pat and Dianne adopted, you as a child in their life it was forever. Dianne would teach them, have a good time with them, and spoil them. She would make them, or have Pennie make them Easter baskets each year because they were not about to have one from the store.
Dianne had a wonderful and contagious sense of humor. She loved to laugh and enjoy life. Even on some of the worst days last summer with Pennie she still made time to laugh about her adventures with Pennie, enjoy a joke here and there, and just share the love she had to give. Although, at the same time being very strong willed and stubborn.
Dianne is survived by her husband and love of her life Patrick Anderson. Her siblings, Billy Pounds and Karen, Mark Pounds, Drena Eslinger, and brother-in-law George and Sharon Pezant. The Waldren family; Carolyn, Mike, Keresa, and Cameron. The Cordova Family; Kathy, Annette (Mike), Michelle, Verlinda and Stephanie (granddaughter). Robby Winters (grandson), along with many others who were very dear to her.
Dianne was preceded in death by her Parents Donnita Medina, Nick Medina and Edwin Billy Pounds, brother Steven Pounds, adoptive grandson Gabriel Briggs, and reunited with her daughter Pennie Anderson.
Pallbearers: Michael Briggs, Billy Pounds, Mark Pounds, Mike Briggs, George Pezant, and Carolyn Waldren.
Rosary and funeral service will be held at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, 341 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM at 10:30 am and 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery, 1590 E 1st St, Alamogordo, NM. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Tularosa Community Church, 101 Central Ave. following the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020