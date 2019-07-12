|
Dolores Griggs
Alamogordo - Nancy Dolores Thayer Genta Griggs, 87, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Visitation for Dolores will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church.
The Griggs family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
