Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Dolores Griggs

Dolores Griggs Obituary
Dolores Griggs

Alamogordo - Nancy Dolores Thayer Genta Griggs, 87, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Visitation for Dolores will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church.

The Griggs family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from July 12 to July 13, 2019
