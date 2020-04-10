|
|
Don Omey
Alamogordo - Don Omey, 88, of Alamogordo, NM passed away April 7, 2020 at Gerald Champion Hospital.
Mr. Omey was born Oct. 2, 1931 in Ida Lou, TX to Dock and Rena Omey.
He attended Roswell High School and upon graduation, entered the Navy. After completing his tour in Korea, he settled in Pueblo, CO where he met his wife of 65 1/2 years, Evelyn Storvick. After their marriage, they moved to Tularosa, NM where Mr. Omey was employed by Land-Air for 38 years. He was always active in various church and community organizations. After retirement, they moved to Alamogordo, where they became very active in the Otero County Republican Party, Yellow Jackets, churches and his life long love of golf.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughter, Renee' Lambert (Steve); granddaughter, Mallory Lambert; and sister, Evelyn Shannon.
He will be loved and missed by many. Services pending.
The Omey family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020