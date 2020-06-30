Dona Bell Van Middlesworth
Dona Bell Van Middlesworth

Alamogordo - Dona Bell Van Middlesworth left this world on June 25, 2020. Pete and Donnie are together again. The family has entrusted the care of Dona Bell to Alamogordo Funeral Home. Service dates to be announced at a future time.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
