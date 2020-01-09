|
Donald Gressman
Alamogordo - June 1930 - January 2020
On Monday, January 6, 2020, Don Gressman passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side.
Don was born in Davenport, Iowa. He left Davenport in 1947 to join the Navy, serving on submarines for 8 years before being honorably discharged. He met Goldie in California during the summer of 1958 and they were married on September 14 of that year.
They moved to Alamogordo in the late 60's and Don worked for Otero Mills as a Master Scaler. His love of community and fellow man were soon expressed through the many opportunities he took to serve with his time and talents.
Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Gressman. He is survived by his wife, Goldie; daughter, Kim (Carl) Nowalk; and son, Don (Patt) Gressman.
Don was much-loved by his grandchildren: James-Michael (Amber), Vince, Kristin (Sean), Melissa (Josh), and Michael (Katie).
He adored, and was adored by, his great-grandchildren: Rhegan, Archadia, Ryan, Alli, Elora, Joseph, Alexis, Breanna, Asher, Logan, and Leo.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1505 College Ave, Alamogordo, New Mexico. A luncheon will follow the service.
The Gressman family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020