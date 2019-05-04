|
Donald Harper
- - Died: March 13, 2019 Age 86
Don was raised in rural Mitchell, South Dakota and began his first adventure in the Navy during the Korean War where he was stationed in Japan as an airplane mechanic with Patrol Squadron Forty Seven. After separating from the Navy he returned to South Dakota and enrolled in Augustana college. He left college with a biology degree, and his wife, Janet Pederson.
Don then began his long career with the National Park Service, and life as a father, with Jan, Susan, John and Marren all experiencing life in the National Park system. This included Glacier National Park in Montana, Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, the Big Horn National Recreation Area of Wyoming, Scottsbluff National Monument in Nebraska, and his final post at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico.
Don was an instrumental part of the community in each of his stops, serving in numerous organizations, including becoming a volunteer EMT in Nebraska, and leading Red Cross, Salvation Army, and First Responder stress debriefing programs in New Mexico.
Don had an often hidden soft spot for children and animals, and enjoyed both throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling the country by car, and was even coaxed to Hawaii and Nebraska by plane. He found companionship and caring in life with his friend Judy and her sidekick Sadie, and they enjoyed the beauty of the Southwest, having many wonderful times together.
Though he will be missed by many, he also touched many. Don was also an avid reader, especially westerns by Louis L'Amour.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2019