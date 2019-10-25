|
|
Donald J Hancock
Alamogordo - Donald J Hancock, 85, passed away on October 23, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on July 28, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Wilbert and Rebecca (Gess ) Hancock.
Survivors include his wife, Somana Kongjaidee; his two daughters, Patricia Hancock and husband Glen Fellows, Monique Ehlers and husband Michael Hogan; granddaughter, Brianna Ehlers; grandson, Stephen Ehlers; and sister, Faye Lambert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rebecca and Wilbert C Hancock.
The memorial service for Donald Hancock will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Scenic Chapel with Pastor Kyle Bueermann officiating.
The Hancock family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019