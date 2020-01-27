|
Donald Wayne Stephens, Sr.
Madisonville - Donald Wayne Stephens, Sr.; 79 years, 6 months, 4 days; from Madisonville, TX; passed away on Friday; January 24, 2020 in Kingwood, TX. Funeral services are scheduled for 11AM on Wednesday; January 29, 2020 at Day Funeral Home Chapel in Madisonville, TX with the burial to follow at Jozye Cemetery in Madisonville, TX. The visitation is scheduled for 10AM prior to the service. David Catoe will officiate.
Donald was born on July 20, 1940 in North Zulch, TX to Grady D. and Mildred L. (Stone) Stephens. He graduated from Madisonville High School in 1958 and enrolled in Sam Houston State University. He left college life to enlist in The United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged earning The National Defense Service and The Vietnam Service medals. Upon his honorable discharge, he was employed at Holleman Air Force Base until his retirement.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Susan K. (White) Stephens; and his brothers, Charles G. Stephens and Tommy L. Stephens.
Donald is survived by his children, Lisa Jo Wood and Donald Wayne Stephens, Jr. (Rachel); his grandchildren, Devin, Hudson, and Macy; his great-grandchild, Bret; his siblings, Elaine Rosier (Robert), Molly Wells, and Larry Stephens; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are his nephews: Dustyn Stephens, Kelly Hicks, Justin Wells, Bradley Wells, Jeffrey Rosier, and Tim Byrne.
