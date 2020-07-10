Donna Bell Van Middlesworth
Alamogordo - Dona Bell Van Middlesworth (Hilton) a lifelong resident of Alamogordo, NM and resident and Boles acres, NM, left this world on June 25th, 2020 in El Paso, Texas.
Donna Bell, was born on August 18th, 1947 in Alamogordo, NM to John Presley and Dora Hilton at home. Dona Bell then moved with her parents and brother, Duffy, to Anton, TX where they lived and worked on a dairy farm. Dona Bell's family then relocated back to Alamogordo, NM in the mid-50s, then decided to purchase a home and settle and Boles Acres, NM. Dona Bell later graduated with honors from Alamogordo High School and was also the youngest of four children.
Dona Bell, met her husband Pete, while working at the bowling alley at Holloman Air Force Base while he was stationed in the Air Force. They met and fell in love in 1965 and later married January 14th,1967, beginning of a lifelong journey full of adventures, laughter, tears and above all, love.
Dona Bell, while raising a family with Pete, was also quite a force of the Alamogordo community and was loved by many. She was a giving person who took care of others through her work, such as a volunteer for the Boles Acres chapter of 4-H and taught Sunday school at the Boles Acres Baptist Church. She was an excellent seamstress and made many things for her family and friends, even making costumes for professional wrestlers. She loved making greeting cards, and Pete love watching her make them. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafting, and watching shows her and Pete enjoyed together. She dearly loves her cat Maybelline. She was very creative, inventive and resourceful. She was always doing extra jobs on the side to better her and her family's lives such as babysitting, sold Tri-Chem paints, sewed for the public, sold greeting cards, and was an in-home caregiver. She led by example and in turn, taught her kids the true meaning of "giving back". Dona Bell's care went beyond her household through her work at Betty Dare as an RN and then became the assistant activities director also. Then she moved on to work at the counseling center in the early 90's, where she was a counselor, mentor and trusted friend to clients and co-workers. She became the senior case manager at the counseling center until she retired in 2015 and was also allied staff at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center. After retirement she continued living life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt until Jesus called her home to spend eternity with Pete.
Dona Bell is survived by her daughters, Tammy Tays (Patrick Tays Junior) of El Paso, Texas, Donna Bell Van Middlesworth of Alamogordo and Holly Edman (Jim Edmam) of Alamogordo as well as her grandchildren, Peter Lee Samuel Tays, and Faith Ragland; nieces Louise Elliott, Darcie Hilton and Tammy Curry, whom she loved as one of her own; and nephews, John Hilton of (MA) and Johnny (Buddy) Rasnick, whom she loved as a brother.
Dona bell was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Pete; her daughter, Charlotte Van Middlesworth; her parents; her brothers, Jimmy Hilton and Duffy Hilton and sister, Claudelia Hammock (Hilton); her niece Jennifer Rasnick and nephew Larry Dean Hilton.
Pallbearers will include Dona Bell's grandchildren, Peter Lee, Samuel Tays and Faith Ragland as well as son-in-law, Jim Edman and son-in-law Patrick Tay's Jr, close friend Tim Edman and nephew Johnny (Buddy) Rasnick.
Services for Dona Bell will be held on July 17, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Scenic Chapel, 1334 N. Scenic Drive with internment to follow at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, NM.
The Van Middlesworth family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
