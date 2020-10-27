Donna Columbus
Alamogordo - Donna Columbus was a beautiful woman, a loving wife, and a wonderful mother. Donna met Dan in 1971 and thus began their lifetime of love, friendship, laughter, and family. Anyone who knew Donna and Dan knew how strong their love was for each other, their children, and family. Dan was the love of Donna's life. Donna and Dan built 48 years of wonderful memories together and those memories will live on forever in their children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
Donna recently retired from First National Bank of Alamogordo after 45 years of service, where she held many positions. She volunteered with the Sertoma Club for many years and was involved in her community. Donna had a positive impact on so many people and so many lives too numerous to mention and was an amazing person with a heart of gold. Her love for others had no limits. Please share your memories of her.
Donna passed away at the young age of 69 on October 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Donna is survived by her husband, Dan Columbus; two sisters, Cathie Harbuck (husband Buddy) and Brenda Spivey; two children, David Columbus (wife Alison, grandchildren Ben and Cole) and Jason Columbus (wife Tish, grandchildren Bailey, Brady, and Bryant); two stepchildren, Michael Colombo and Jeffrey Colombo; and seven nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, JD and Marie Ellis, and her brother, John Ellis.
There will be no service, but a viewing/visitation welcoming all will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Scenic Chapel, 1334 North Scenic Drive, Alamogordo, NM.
We miss you; we love you and will be with you again! - Dan, David, and Jason Columbus
God Saw You Getting Tired (By Frances and Kathleen Coelho)
God saw you getting tired,
When a cure was not to be.
So He wrapped his arms around you,
and whispered, "come to me."
You didn't deserve what you went through,
So He gave you rest.
God's garden must be beautiful,
He only takes the best
And when I saw you sleeping,
So peaceful and free from pain
I could not wish you back
To suffer that again.
The Columbus family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/
