|
|
Donna Sorenson-Eastman
Alamogordo - Donna Sorenson-Eastman, 84, passed away on April 3, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Survivors include her husband, Ulf Eastman and her son, Stephen Myer.
Due to the current situation, and following CDC recommendations for public gatherings, services will be held at a later date.
The Sorenson-Eastman family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020