Donovan Marquis Contreras
Alamogordo - Donovan Marquis Contreras, age 24, passed away on July 12, 2019. He was born on March 16, 1995 to Jessica (Contreras) Smith and Corey Smith in Alamogordo, New Mexico. After graduating from Academy Del Sol High School in 2013, Donovan moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he completed a certification as a security officer. His passions included playing basketball, listening to a variety of music and hanging out with family and friends. Donovan's loyalty was indescribable and he had a smile that no one will ever forget. He loved to make people laugh and took pride in putting a smile on someone's face. He had a positive impact on many, especially those closest to him.
Donovan had a very special faith in God and believed in the scripture, with his favorite verse being John 3:16 and his favorite prayer being the Serenity Prayer, both which he displayed proudly with tattoos on his body. In his own words, Donovan would say both were not only meaningful but were his comfort whenever he needed it.
Donovan is survived by his son, Angelo Aiden Contreras and his brother, Davion Rey Smith, whom are both his pride and joy, along with his cousins, Sergio Perez, who was more like his brother, and Dominic Perez whom he had a special place for in his heart.
Donovan is also survived by his parents, Corey and Jessica Smith, and additional siblings Deshaun and Damarcus Smith; his maternal grandparents, Rudy and Rita Contreras, both whom he had a very close and special bond with; his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Smith and Evelina Smith, whom he also loved very much; his aunts, Monica Contreras, whose advice he often leaned on, and Nicole Smith; his uncle, Jerry Smith Jr.; and several beloved other aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends, all whom he loved dearly.
The family would like to extend a special gratitude to the Saucedo family; Charlie, Anna, Carlos, Tony, Lizette, Yvette, Max and Annette. You were all Donovan's family away from home. You played a vital role in Donovan being the strong, wonderful man he was. He loved each and every one of you with all of his heart. Tony and Carlos, you were his brothers and he never stopped loving you, thinking about you, and praying for you. May God bless you all.
With heavy hearts, Donovan's family and friends are comforted in knowing he flies amongst the angels in heaven.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Alamogordo Funeral Home, located at 2301 E. First Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310.
Reception to be held at St. Jude Parish Hall located, at 1404 College Ave. Alamogordo, NM at 12:00 pm.
The Contreras family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from July 21 to July 24, 2019