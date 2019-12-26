|
|
Dorothy Mary McKain
Alamogordo - Dorothy Mary McKain, age 75, and lifelong resident of Alamogordo, sadly passed away in Brick New Jersey on December 18, 2019. Born January 17, 1944 in Newfoundland Canada, married, became a US Citizen, moved and raised their family in Alamogordo.
Surviving her are beloved husband Mac of 56 years, two daughters, Kelly Brooks and Teresa Stamoutsos, 2 brothers, 6 sisters, and three loving grandchildren, Gerry and Dimitri Stamoutsos, and Ashley Brooks- Albers. Predeceased by parents, Jack and Martha Kelly, and 2 brothers.
A memorial Mass will be at St Jude Parish Mission on Sunday, January 12th 2020, 11am service. Other services and visitation were held December 21st and 22nd in Brick NJ where her husband, 2 daughters, and extended family reside.
Dorothy loved family, laughter, music, and scrabble. Her kind and big heart made friends with everyone she met and will be forever remembered. Honor Dorothy in celebration of her life.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019