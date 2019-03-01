|
|
Dorothy Priscilla Nunn
- - Dorothy Priscilla Nunn went home to Heaven on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Dorothy was born in Huntington Park, California on December 24, 1927, the first child of Paul Broz and Willie Mae Wenglar Broz. She grew up in Moravia, Texas, and was educated in Texas through college. She loved Jesus, her family, and her home, which was evident during her life. She loved working in her flower garden, and was a lifetime member of the Miraculous Medal Association.
When asked what she would say to today's generation, she said, "Be loving", which she always was.
She met her future husband, Harry V. Nunn, who was in the military, in Austin, Texas in 1953. Together, they traveled worldwide, and raised three children, Priscilla, Patricia, and Peter.
She is survived by her three children, Priscilla Harden and her husband Michael of Alamogordo, Patricia Ann Pickett and her husband Gary of Kempner, Texas, and Lt Col Peter V. Nunn and his wife You Jung; and her two grandchildren, George Pickett and Joshua Nunn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry V. Nunn; granddaughter, Priscilla V. Harden; and brothers, Alfonse Broz and Franklin Broz.
Visitation and Rosary will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic church with Father Bedemoore Udechukwu, Celebrant.
Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
The Nunn family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019