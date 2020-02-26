|
|
Dorothy Scoby Martell
Dorothy Scoby Martell passed January 24, 2020 in Arizona. She was a long time resident of Alamogordo.
Dorothy is survived by her children Beverly (Larry) Piette of Arizona, Marlin (Linda) Scoby of Idaho, and grandson Jeremiah (Courtney) Scoby of Alaska. She has several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Leora Adams Alex and Opal Vann Roebuck, her brother Carroll Tapley, and her husband Delore (Marty) Martell.
Dorothy was a long time member of Bethel Baptist Church of Alamogordo until her health prevented her attendance.
Dorothy's extended family from the Alamogordo area include Beverly & Gary Tapley of Alamogordo, and Roger & Judy Adams of Magdalena.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 27 at Bethel Baptist Church at 11:00, followed by luncheon for family and friends, 1315 Scenic Dr., Alamogordo
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 15, 2020