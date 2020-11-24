1/1
Dorothy Smith
Alamogordo - Dorothy A. Smith passed away on November 18, 2020, in Alamogordo, NM at the age of 92.

She joins loved ones who preceded her in death that include her mother Barbara, her father Edward, and her sister Catherine.

She is survived by daughter Karen Yates of Los Angeles, CA, son Douglas and his wife Rose Marie Yates of Houston, TX, son Arthur Yates of Alamogordo, NM, and brother in law William Weihofen of Portland, OR. She is also survived by her stepson Richard and his wife Cindy Smith of OK, step daughters Donna and Diana Smith, her beloved grandchildren Westley and his wife Elisa Yates, Clinton and his wife Marisa Yates, Dustin Yates and her Great Grandchildren Aiden and Andrew Yates.

Dorothy was born February 4th, 1928 to Edward and Barbara Wille in Chicago, Illinois. One of her favorite childhood memories was the yearly two week vacation to the lake where she would row the boat for her father while he fished. Dorothy attended Saint Paul's Elementary and High School, then went on to Rosary Women's College in River Front, Illinois.

Mom enjoyed reading and always had a few books of various subjects in progress and close by. She loved being with her grandkids and engaging with them in their various activities, always making sure to send them books to read on special occasions. She liked to travel and enjoyed her visits to Denali, Germany, and the U.K., as well as cruises to the Caribbean and the Alaskan glaciers. Her interests included her book club and crafts, woodcarving, stained glass, and quilting, examples of which are distributed throughout her family and friends. Dorothy enjoyed family holiday gatherings and they are among her fondest memories. She will be dearly missed by all she touched.

As per her wishes, she will be cremated and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to C.O.P.E and C.A.P.P.E.D. of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

The Smith family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
