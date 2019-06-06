|
Douglas Weber
Alamogordo - Douglas A Weber, 62
Doug Weber passed away at home on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 62. He was a life-long resident of Alamogordo and a 40 year employee of the New Mexico Gas Company. Doug spent the last 10 years as a line locator where he received the "Line Locator of the Year" award in 2014. With 13,884 line locations without a single damaged line, the statewide award has been named in his honor. Doug was set to retire in December before he fell ill.
Doug loved to ride motorcycles, competing in dirt flat track and cross country races as a young man. Before he fell ill, he could regularly be seen riding his beloved Harley Davidson.
Doug will be forever remembered by his two sons, David (Kelly) of South Carolina, Jason (Aimee) of Ohio and mother, Betty of Alamogordo. He will also be fondly remembered by his 4 grandchildren Olivia, Halle, Ethan and Aaron and brothers Mike (Becky) of Las Cruses and Paul (Carla) of Dallas. Doug was predeceased by his father, Marvin and older brother Bruce.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at 5:00 pm at the Alamogordo Elk's Lodge at 2290 Hamilton Rd. Friends and family are invited to join Doug's sons and mother for dinner immediately following the service.
The Weber family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 6, 2019