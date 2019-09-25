Services
Services

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Southcrest Baptist Church
Doyle Daniel Rexrode


1939 - 2019
Doyle Daniel Rexrode Obituary
Doyle Daniel Rexrode

Lubbock - Doyle Daniel (Tim) Rexrode, 79, of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born December 9, 1939 in Plainview. He grew up in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1958. He went to Texas Tech University where he met and married Marla Beth Caswell, who became his wife of 58 years. He graduated from Tech in 1962 and 1966 with degrees in mathematics.

Doyle's professional career was devoted to analyzing, testing, and evaluating Department of Defense missile systems and their support systems, first for the Air Force Missile Development Center at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico and later for the Army at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. He retired as Chief of the Test and Evaluation Directorate's Systems Analysis Branch after 30 years of service.

Doyle and Marla lived in Alamogordo, New Mexico for 35 years and were active members of the First Baptist Church. They retired to Lubbock in 2001 and have been active members of Southcrest Baptist Church since 2002.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marla (Caswell) Rexrode; daughter, Beth Ann and husband William Lawson of Lubbock; grandchildren, Dieterich, Henry and Josephine Lawson; and nephews Carroll, Curtis and Alan Rexrode and their families.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, David and Dana Rexrode; and two brothers, Merle G. and David C. Rexrode and David's wife Neva.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes with the family receiving friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Southcrest Baptist Church. Private family burial will follow.

Memorials may be made to Southcrest Baptist Church or any .
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
