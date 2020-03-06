|
|
Dreama Mae Lazaro
Alamogordo - "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jeremiah 29:11
Jesus came for Dreama Mae Lazaro, (75) on March 3rd, 2020, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on March 7, 1944 in Beckley, West Virginia to Charles Richard LeMay and Mollie David Marion LeMay.
Dreama spent her growing up years in both West Virginia and California. She was blessed to have many Aunts and Uncles who were a big part of her upbringing. During her high school years, she resided in Riverside, California; where she met and married her high school sweetheart, John Sam Lazaro. They wed on September 7th, 1962 in Riverside, California. While in California, they had two daughters, Sharlotte Hope and Rebecca Louise. While their daughters were still young, the family moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico to be closer to Dreama's Aunt Charlotte and Uncle Jack Clark, who helped raise her. Dreama spent many years working for the Alamogordo Daily News as an advertising agent. She then went to work as the Office Manager for the Cable Company in Alamogordo. After her time there, she began enjoying retirement.
Dreama had many hobbies. Anyone who has seen Dreama's photographs knows she was a wonderful amateur photographer. She always loved gardening flowers, herbs, fruits, and vegetables. She was an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for herself, her daughters, and her grandkids. Dreama made beautiful quilts and table runners as well. She also crocheted blankets, ponchos, scarves, and her famous scrubbies. Dreama loved the outdoors; fishing, camping, and hiking with her husband Johnny and her friends and family. She loved all her animals and was passionate in her rescue of dog Lillie. Her newest baby is 100 lb. Dakota. Dreama loved to spend weekends and summers up at her spot in Cloudcroft taking care and spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She loved exploring for wildlife and wildflowers. Her favorite color was purple; she loved violets, lilacs, and hummingbirds. Dreama attended The Worship Center; and had a deep, faithful, and loving relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ, Son of the Living God.
Dreama is survived by her husband John, daughters Sharlotte Dees (Joel) and Rebecca Wimsatt (Asa) of Cloudcroft; grandchildren Shelby Collins (Adrienne) of Alamogordo, Rayce Collins (Jackie) of Ruidoso, Madison Lund of Portales, and Landyn Wimsatt of Cloudcroft; step grandchildren Garrett Wimsatt (Brooklyn) of San Marcos, Texas, Tawnee Sadler (Harold) of Dallas, Texas, Joel B. Dees (Tamara) of Alamogordo, Josh Dees (Cassie) of Cloudcroft, Camelia Gutierrez (Daniel) of Edgewood, and Penelope Carroll (Ryan) of Chandler, AZ; Step great grandchildren Knox Wimsatt, Corbin Dees, Carson Dees, Joshua Dees, Allison Dees, and Hank Gutierrez; brothers and sisters Earlene, Patti, Ronnie, Billy, Bobby and Barbara; stepmother Helen LeMay of Colorado Springs; and many wonderful cousins.
Dreama was proceeded in death by her father Charles LeMay, mother Mollie Fromknecht, stepfather Ronald Fromknecht, step parents Jack and Charlotte Clark, and brother James LeMay.
Dreama also had wonderful friends who have been more like family. Thank you for blessing her with your friendship and love. Dreama's family would like to thank Alicia Newburn and all the staff at Ambercare Hospice for their devotion to her care and comfort. The family has entrusted the care of Dreama to Alamogordo Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 28th at 10:00 a.m. at Alamogordo Funeral Home on First Street.
In lieu of flowers, please help your favorite cause or organization. Dreama loved to help and animal rescue services.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 25, 2020